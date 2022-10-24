Eastern Music Festival welcomes four new board members for next season

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program delights in welcoming new community faces onto their board of directors in 2023. Newly elected members are comprised of Elizabeth Holleman, Katie Muhlenkamp, Dwyla Pearson, and Cindy Wells. Board Chair, Melanie Tuttle exclaims that “she is eager for the new members to join the team and is confident that they bring new wisdom and perspective with them that will help further the mission of EMF.”

More about the members

Elizabeth Holleman: With 10 years invested in the financial sector of the business world, and 20 in the travel industry, Elizabeth Holleman is passionate about music and is seeking opportunities to positively impact our youth in their personal development and in nurturing their musical talent. She is motivated by the drive, enthusiasm, and talent of the students that attend EMF.

Katie Muhlenkamp: As a practicing attorney at Piedmont Trust Company, Katie Muhlenkamp offers nearly a decade of wisdom in areas of estates, trust planning, and elder law. If her name sounds familiar, it might be because while being a powerhouse in the field of law, she is well-known across the Triad for her performances in Musical Theatre. She was most recently featured in Piedmont Opera’s production of “Ragtime” as Evelyn Nesbit.

Dwyla Pearson: EMF has the distinct privilege of welcoming alumna, Dwyla Pearson to the board this year. As a recent graduate in Music Performance in violin from UNCG, and an EMF alum, Dwyla offers a fresh perspective to the board. She currently serves as the President and Director of Partnerships of Master Tours, a family-run charter bus company.

Cindy Wells: Cindy Wells is a seasoned retired senior executive in the Fortune 500 global consumer goods industry. She has a track record of identifying key business drivers to maximize performance and a reputation for strategically assessing and simplifying complex issues to deliver results. Cindy is passionate about health and education issues and values the transformative power of the arts. Cindy hopes to grow the impact the festival makes on the community.

In addition, serving members Ronnie Grabon, Jackie Humphrey, Don McMillion, and Michael Norins have been elected to new three-year terms.

EMF’s Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the music, medical, business, academic, legal, and volunteer communities of the Triad. It is the Board of Directors’ responsibility to provide guidance and oversight in the direction and operation of the festival, as well as to sustain support and audience awareness each season.

The recently concluded 61st season ended on July 30, 2022, and planning is already underway for the 62nd season which will be June 24 - July 29, 2023.

About Eastern Music Festival:

For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62nd season is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.