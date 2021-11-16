ECU and Vidant Health join forces to improve health care in rural North Carolina

“The agreement represents an important milestone in the long-standing affiliation between two entities bound by the same mission as we work toward the creation of ECU Health,” ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said in a statement.

He said it marks the beginning of their efforts to launch a clinically integrated academic health system.

Integrating ECU and Vidant Health

Rogers took the first step of the integration process in June when he appointed Vidant CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum as dean of the Brody School of Medicine.

Waldrum serves as the senior academic and administrative officer for the medical school, overseeing the academic and research programs. Dr. Jason Higginson, who was the interim dean, serves as the executive dean and oversees the operational aspects of the medical school.

That move aligned the leadership of Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine, but the positions of power have been connected for years.

In 2019, the UNC System sued Vidant Health because it was trying to kick the university system out of the process of choosing members of the hospital’s governing board, The News & Observer previously reported.