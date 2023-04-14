REIDSVILLE — An Eden man was charged with second degree murder this week in the shooting death of a Reidsville man, according to a spokesman with the Reidsville Police Department.

RPD officers responded to a report of shots fired at Oakbrook Court Apartments on April 10 and found Jaheim Keyshawn Neal, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered lifesaving efforts without success and Neal died at the scene.

Clifton Earl Dawes Jr., 19, of 608 Hamlin Street in Eden was arrested and charged and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 18.

Police investigators said the incident appears to stem from a dispute between a group of people that escalated into violence.