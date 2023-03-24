EDEN — Eden Police Department investigators on March 16 arrested two local residents on drug trafficking charges.

Darius Reid Broadnax, 23, and Mary Katelyn Avellar were taken into custody after investigators executed a search warrant at 612 Hamlin Street.

Authorities said the arrests were the culmination into a long investigation of alleged trafficking of illegal narcotics by Broadnax.

At approximately 12:26 p.m. on March 16, police stopped Broadnax in traffic near the intersection of E. Aiken Road and Friendly Road here. Broadnax was taken into custody on an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear in court.

Investigators then searched Broadnax and Avellar's Hamlin Street residence where they seized 286 grams of Fentanyl, 47 grams of cocaine, 61 grams of methamphetamine, 30 counterfeit cashier’s checks, one firearm and five grams of marijuana.

Broadnax and Mary Katelyn Avellar were charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses.

“As the entire nation, state and our community deals with opioid-related overdoses, the members of the Eden Police Department continue to work diligently to combat the illegal narcotics that enter our city and plague our community,'' said Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson.

"This investigation is a clear example of the amount of illegal narcotics that we are dealing with in our own community. It is imperative that we work together with citizens and our community members to combat illegal drug use and the opioid epidemic. I encourage our citizens to call and report illegal narcotics or to remain anonymous, call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.”

Broadnax is charged with: two felony counts of manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park; one felony count of trafficking cocaine; one felony count of trafficking in opium/heroin; one felony count of trafficking in methamphetamine; one count of felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance; two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for the manufacture/sale/distribution of a controlled substance; one felony count of possession of five or more counterfeit instruments; one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two misdemeanor counts of child abuse; and one midemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Broadnax is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $1,002,500 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 23.

Avellar faces the same charges and is being held at the detention facility on a $500,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 23.

REIDSVILLE — Police here on March 17 arrested a local man on narcotics trafficking and weapons charges after executing a search warrant of his home.

Andrew Brusnaham of 1201 Morgan Drive was charged with: one count of felony trafficking of marijuana; one felony count of possession of marijuana; one county of felony possession of Schedule I substance; one county of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; one count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I substance; one felony count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics; and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities further siezed 12 firearms, narcotics, cash and other evidence, they said.

Brusnahan is being held in the Rockingham County Jail on a $300,000.00 secured bond. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the case.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding narcotics sales within the city of Reidsville, contact Lt. J. Byane at 336-347-2346, or call Crimestoppers of Rockingham County at 336-349-9683 to leave an anonymous tip.