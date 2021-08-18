 Skip to main content
Eden announces new roles for four city employees
Four City of Eden employees transitioned into new roles on Aug. 11, city officials announced in a news release on Monday.

Randy Hunt became an interim Community & Economic Development Manager. He had been serving as the city’s Community & Economic Development Specialist.

Fire Chief Todd Harden and Deputy Fire Chief James Slaughter moved from their respective interim appointments to permanent positions.

Additionally, Parks & Recreation Director Terry Vernon earned permanent status, the release said.

