Eden appoints interim fire department adminstrators Harden, Slaughter

EDEN — City officials have appointed two career firefighters as interim administrators for the Eden Fire Department.

Todd Harden will serve as interim fire chief and James Slaughter will take on duties of interim deputy fire chief, effective Feb. 10.

Harden, in his 19th year working for the City of Eden, had previously served as deputy fire chief and fire marshal since 2010. He has been acting fire chief since former Fire Chief Tommy Underwood’s retirement Jan. 1.

In addition to being certified as a firefighter, Harden holds many certifications which include hazmat, technical rescue, and fire officer. He is a certified fire investigator, fire inspector, and fire instructor. Harden is also a North Carolina Emergency Medical Technician and holds his North Carolina Basic Law Enforcement Certificate.

Slaughter has been an Eden firefighter since 1997, joining the department full time in 2006. He was promoted to captain in 2012 and served in that capacity until becoming acting deputy fire chief on Jan. 1. Slaughter also holds many certifications, including fire officer, fire instructor, fire inspector, fire and life educator, and has training in hazmat, and technical rescue. He is a North Carolina Emergency Medical Technician, as well.

Mayor Neville Hall congratulated the men on their promotions. “We appreciate Todd and James taking on these leadership roles,” he said. “On behalf of the citizens, we thank them and all of our Eden firefighters for continuing to provide for our safety.”