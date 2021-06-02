Eden Business Briefs

Southern Finishing now
hiring
Southern Finishing Company has assumed most of the former AC Furniture location on N. Oakland Avenue in Eden. Headquartered in Stoneville, Southern Finishing manufactures, finishes and ships pre-finished wood products to many of the largest building product and furniture manufacturers in the United States. Southern Finishing is a privately held company founded in 1978 and currently employs more than 500 people with 11 manufacturing and distribution locations in North Carolina, Virginia and Arizona.
All shifts are hiring, including general labor, warehouse staff, sprayers and sanders. Apply in person at ATC Staffing Solutions, 2873 Hwy 135 in Stoneville. Call 336-623-8180 or visit www.hirestandards.com for more information and to apply online.
18th Annual Piedmont Pottery FestivalEden will once again present the finest in handcrafted pottery from across North Carolina and southern Virginia on June 5 when the city hosts the 18th Annual Piedmont Pottery Festival. The marketplace is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 528 Southwood Drive, off East Arbor Lane.
For more information, visit www.ExploreEdenNC.com or call City of Eden Marketing and Special Events Manager Cindy Adams at 336-612-8049 or email cadams@edennc.us.
Dips By Chels to open
soon
Chelsea Roberts plans to open her Dip Bar at 640 Washington Street, Suite A by July 1.
She will offer nail blends and powders for artificial fingernail overlays. You can learn more about Dips by Chels at dipsbychels.Etsy.com or by calling 336-637-6539.
ALEF Behavioral
Health
Medication assisted treatment is offered at ALEF Behavioral Health, located at 3580 NC Highway 14 in Reidsville. Medicaid is accepted. Call 336-536-6667 for more information. RCATS can provide transportation to the center if you call 336-347-2287.
