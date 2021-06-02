Eden Business Briefs

Southern Finishing now

hiring

Southern Finishing Company has assumed most of the former AC Furniture location on N. Oakland Avenue in Eden. Headquartered in Stoneville, Southern Finishing manufactures, finishes and ships pre-finished wood products to many of the largest building product and furniture manufacturers in the United States. Southern Finishing is a privately held company founded in 1978 and currently employs more than 500 people with 11 manufacturing and distribution locations in North Carolina, Virginia and Arizona.

All shifts are hiring, including general labor, warehouse staff, sprayers and sanders. Apply in person at ATC Staffing Solutions, 2873 Hwy 135 in Stoneville. Call 336-623-8180 or visit www.hirestandards.com for more information and to apply online.

18th Annual Piedmont Pottery FestivalEden will once again present the finest in handcrafted pottery from across North Carolina and southern Virginia on June 5 when the city hosts the 18th Annual Piedmont Pottery Festival. The marketplace is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 528 Southwood Drive, off East Arbor Lane.