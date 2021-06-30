Eden Business Briefs

Signode-Eden

Signode-Eden is recruiting for the following entry level positions:

Sub-Assembly Operator

This person will work in a rotating team environment to produce frame sub-assemblies. Candidates must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.

Recycled Material Handler

This person will manually move material in dump bins for wash line and utilize a forklift to move boxed materials within the pick and wash line process. Candidate must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.

Flexible schedules available on a temporary basis (ideal for college students and working parents.) Interested candidates should contact Ameristaff in Eden at 336-623-6252 or Debbie’s staffing in Martinsville at 276-632-0000.

Pink Poppi coming soon

This new boutique and gift shop is coming to 810 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. The boutique will cater to middle-aged women 50 and up. The shop’s soft opening will take place on Aug. 3, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. More information will be coming soon for this newest Eden store.