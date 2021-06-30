Eden Business Briefs

Signode-Eden
Signode-Eden is recruiting for the following entry level positions:
Sub-Assembly Operator
This person will work in a rotating team environment to produce frame sub-assemblies. Candidates must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.
Recycled Material Handler
This person will manually move material in dump bins for wash line and utilize a forklift to move boxed materials within the pick and wash line process. Candidate must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.
Flexible schedules available on a temporary basis (ideal for college students and working parents.) Interested candidates should contact Ameristaff in Eden at 336-623-6252 or Debbie’s staffing in Martinsville at 276-632-0000.
Pink Poppi coming soon
This new boutique and gift shop is coming to 810 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. The boutique will cater to middle-aged women 50 and up. The shop’s soft opening will take place on Aug. 3, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. More information will be coming soon for this newest Eden store.
Red, White and Blues is coming soon
Red, White and Blues is the name for the next Rock the Block party scheduled for July 9 from 5-9 p.m. on Monroe Street in Eden.
If you are interested in setting up as a retail or food vendor, please send an email to uptownedennc@gmail.com with your business name, what you sell, pictures and anything else you’d like them to know.
Booth spaces are 10’ x 10’ and are $25. Mark your calendars and be part of this fun event.
Ray Commons
The former Central Hotel is now called Ray Commons. Signage appeared last week on the front of the building. Work continues on the structure which will feature 25 apartment units when completed. Ray Commons is located at 625 Washington Street in historic downtown.