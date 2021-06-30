 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eden Business Briefs
0 Comments

Eden Business Briefs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Signode-Eden

Signode-Eden is recruiting for the following entry level positions:

Sub-Assembly Operator

This person will work in a rotating team environment to produce frame sub-assemblies. Candidates must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.

Recycled Material Handler

This person will manually move material in dump bins for wash line and utilize a forklift to move boxed materials within the pick and wash line process. Candidate must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.

Flexible schedules available on a temporary basis (ideal for college students and working parents.) Interested candidates should contact Ameristaff in Eden at 336-623-6252 or Debbie’s staffing in Martinsville at 276-632-0000.

Pink Poppi coming soon

This new boutique and gift shop is coming to 810 S. Van Buren Road in Eden. The boutique will cater to middle-aged women 50 and up. The shop’s soft opening will take place on Aug. 3, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. More information will be coming soon for this newest Eden store.

Red, White and Blues is coming soon

Red, White and Blues is the name for the next Rock the Block party scheduled for July 9 from 5-9 p.m. on Monroe Street in Eden.

If you are interested in setting up as a retail or food vendor, please send an email to uptownedennc@gmail.com with your business name, what you sell, pictures and anything else you’d like them to know.

Booth spaces are 10’ x 10’ and are $25. Mark your calendars and be part of this fun event.

Ray Commons

The former Central Hotel is now called Ray Commons. Signage appeared last week on the front of the building. Work continues on the structure which will feature 25 apartment units when completed. Ray Commons is located at 625 Washington Street in historic downtown.

Eden Economic Development Director Mike Dougherty

Dougherty
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears About Town
News

Bears About Town

Bears are bounding about Rockingham County, and Animal Control Officer Alan Coleman, who serves Madison and Mayodan, said he’s been busy field…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News