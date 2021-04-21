Eden Business Briefs

Oak Hills Swim Club

This family-friendly facility offers three pools to choose from. Pool memberships are $450 for families and $275 for single members. There are new easy-access steps and railings at all pools. For an application, contact Oak Hills at 336-623-6381 or email kenan.wright@oakhillsgolf.net.

Facebook research

Dealing with the impact of the pandemic has affected North Carolina’s small businesses in a number of ways, compared with peers nationally, according to recent Facebook research.

The search engine giant reported these results based on February data:

Only 17% of small businesses in North Carolina reduced employment because of COVID-19, ten points below the national average.

About 44% of North Carolina small businesses reported that their sales were lower than sales in February 2020, seven points below the national average.

But 63% of business owners in North Carolina are confident in their ability to stay open for at least six months, which is five points below the national average and seven points below the average for southern states. By contrast, about 73% of South Carolina business owners are confident in their ability to continue operating for at least 6 months.