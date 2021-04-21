Eden Business Briefs

Ribbon cuttings
ModWash
On May 4 at 10 a.m. this business will celebrate its ribbon cutting. Mod Wash has installed new signage and offers monthly rates that allow unlimited washes.
Ingrid’s Cupcakes and Confections
What started as specialty cupcakes has blossomed into a wide variety of cake & buttercream flavors, hand-pressed butter mints, cookies, pies, cake pops, and more. All of Ingrid’s products are made fresh to order. Each and every cake is a custom creation based on your requests.
And Ingrid’s is proud to say that they have moved to a commercial location and are no longer a home-based bakery. They are now located at 238 W. Kings Highway, Suite B in Eden. Their ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 18 at 1 p.m.
H&B Hardware
The former Builders Mart located at 137 Cox Street is now H & B Hardware, an ACE Hardware store. They have a wide range of hardware and home improvement items and will celebrate their ribbon cutting on May 21 at 1p.m.
Sophisticated Rubbish
Vintage and antique furniture and home décor plus a new Christian gift shop are featured at this 633 Monroe Street store. The Beauty Shop within offers service by appointment only. Call 336-442-5032.
Oak Hills Swim Club
This family-friendly facility offers three pools to choose from. Pool memberships are $450 for families and $275 for single members. There are new easy-access steps and railings at all pools. For an application, contact Oak Hills at 336-623-6381 or email kenan.wright@oakhillsgolf.net.
Facebook research
Dealing with the impact of the pandemic has affected North Carolina’s small businesses in a number of ways, compared with peers nationally, according to recent Facebook research.
The search engine giant reported these results based on February data:
Only 17% of small businesses in North Carolina reduced employment because of COVID-19, ten points below the national average.
About 44% of North Carolina small businesses reported that their sales were lower than sales in February 2020, seven points below the national average.
But 63% of business owners in North Carolina are confident in their ability to stay open for at least six months, which is five points below the national average and seven points below the average for southern states. By contrast, about 73% of South Carolina business owners are confident in their ability to continue operating for at least 6 months.