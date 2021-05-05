Eden Business Briefs

Burkes Outlet coming soon

This company has been pursued by the City of Eden for more than 13 years. They will celebrate their grand opening in the former’s Peeble’s retail space in Kingsway Plaza on June 26. Burkes is best described as a small-town Marshall’s. Shopping plaza owner Kotis Properties is doing extensive improvements to entire shopping center in preparation for the new store. A key feature of the renovations: twenty murals and new sidewalks to border the center entrance, also with artistic images.

Sip ‘N Shop to open soon in Eden

Childress Vineyards, Blissful Palette, The Hive, Nonno Nino Winery, GIA Distillery and Reynolds Brewery will be part of this May 15 event to be held in Uptown Eden from 12-4 p.m. Enjoy shopping and visiting all of the participating stores and sampling food and beverages. Sip ’N Shop is sponsored by the Eden Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $10 in advance at the chamber office at 678 S. Van Buren Road or $15 at the door. Call 336-623-3336 for more information.

5th Annual Oink & Ale festival set

Lockdowns are over and on June 19, the 5th Annual Oink & Ale event promises to bring jubilance with great food and music on Monroe Street from 6-9 p.m. The event will include a performance by “On the Border,” an Eagles tribute band, delicious barbecue, ax throwing competitions and great beverages. Regional craft breweries, Reynolds Brewing, Hell on Horseback Brewing, Pig Pounder Brewing, and Two Witches Brewing will offer tastings during the festivities at the Eden Rotary Club-operated beer garden. Admission is free, so be sure to mark your calendars for this exciting event. For more information, contact City of Eden Marketing and Special Event Manager Cindy Adams at cadams@edennc.us or 336-552-6132.