Eden Business Briefs

Pink Poppi ribbon cutting today
This new boutique and gift shop at 810 S. Van Buren Road in Eden will cater to women 50 and up. The shop’s soft opening took place on Aug. 3 and a ribbon cutting ceremony with city officials will take place today at 10 a.m. Stop by to see this newest Eden business. You can’t miss the bright pink awning just north of Tractor Supply Co.
Eden Venture Business Park
The former Eden Mall has been renamed the Eden Venture Business Park. The building has been dramatically changed, both inside and outside. The new owner is seeking small businesses and light industrial tenants. Building owners will build to suit your needs. Visit www.edenventurebusinesspark.com for more information and to apply.