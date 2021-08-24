Eden Business Briefs

Register for Reynolds Brewery 5K Otter Run

The inaugural Reynolds Brewery 5K Otter Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Eden. Registration runs from Aug. 9- Sept. 6. The run begins at the Smith River Greenway on River Road in Eden. Find the registration link on the Eden Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or contact the Eden Chamber at 336-623-3336 for more information. Check-in for the race will be at 4 p.m. with send-off at 5 p.m. In due respect to the chosen date, the race is in remembrance of the fallen on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Twin Towers tragedy.Race t-shirts, which will be given to all runners, will feature emblems to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Registration is $25 for all ages. All guests and 5K participants are also invited to Reynolds Brewery on Meadow Road after the run for the RiverFest Kick-off Party after the race, sponsored by Eden Tourism Development. Reynolds Brewery is Eden’s newest and only microbrewery, serving a selection of in-house brewed beers, wines and brick-oven pizza. Carolina Kool will keep the party lively, playing hits from 6-8:30 p.m. The race is sponsored by Get Fit Eden, Gildan Activewear and Eden Tourism Development.