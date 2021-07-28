Eden Business Briefs

Grown & Gathered Summer Dinner
This second edition of this very popular Eden farm to table event will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Spray Mercantile at 413 Church Street, along the canal in Eden. A seasoned chef will prepare a mouth-watering menu based on local ingredients. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple. Come enjoy Eden’s hospitality at its best at its premier farm to fork event sponsored by Eden Tourism & Special Events. Tickets are going fast, so contact Cindy Adams at 336-552-6132 for more information. Seating is limited to 100, so don’t delay.
City officials honor two Eden doctors
Dr. John Dabbs and Dr. Bill McLeod, both of Eden, received certificates of recognition from Eden Mayor Neville Hall and the Eden City Council during the council’s July 20 meeting.
Dabbs was honored for his 25 years in practice in Eden and McLeod was celebrated for his nearly 30 years in practice at Women’s Health Centre in Eden.