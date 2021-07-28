Eden Business Briefs

Grown & Gathered Summer Dinner

This second edition of this very popular Eden farm to table event will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Spray Mercantile at 413 Church Street, along the canal in Eden. A seasoned chef will prepare a mouth-watering menu based on local ingredients. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple. Come enjoy Eden’s hospitality at its best at its premier farm to fork event sponsored by Eden Tourism & Special Events. Tickets are going fast, so contact Cindy Adams at 336-552-6132 for more information. Seating is limited to 100, so don’t delay.