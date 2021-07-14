Eden Business Briefs

Dips By Chels now open
Chelsea Roberts opened her Dip Bar at 640 Washington Street, Suite A, in early July. She offers nail blends and powders for artificial fingernail overlays. You can learn more about Dips by Chels at dipsbychels.Etsy.com or by calling 336-637-6539.
Dyers Sheet Metal now hiring
Dyers is hiring an experienced HVAC technician. Applicants should be HVAC certified or have at least one year HVAC experience. Applicants should email or mail their resume to dyersm@embarqmail.com or P.O. Box 672, Eden, N.C. 2728. Or stop by their office at 243 S. Hamilton Street in Eden.
Nestle Purina lists jobs
Posted jobs include Maintenance Planner/Scheduler, Maintenance Electrician, Facilities Mechanic, and Product Safety Quality Supervisor. Learn more about these Eden jobs at https://jobs.nestlepurinacareers.com.
Don Powell and Associates is hiring
Don Powell and Associates is seeking an Office Manager, someone who knows Microsoft Office and QuickBooks and how to administrate an office. Compensation is $18-$24 per hour, depending on qualifications. To apply, call: Don Powell at 336-637-8055 or email: donpowell@powellandassociatesinc.com.
Weil-McLain seeks employees
Weil-McLain is recruiting first shift positions (6:30 a.m.—5 p.m.) Monday through Thursday. They need assemblers and material handlers. Additional positions can be found by visiting www.weil-mclain.com. Interested candidates should apply through this website.
Signode-Eden
Signode-Eden is recruiting for the following entry level positions:
Sub-Assembly Operator
This person will work in a rotating team environment to produce frame sub-assemblies. Candidates must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.
Recycle Material Handler
This person will manually move material in dump bins for wash line and utilize a forklift to move boxed materials within the pick and wash line process. Candidate must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.
Flexible schedules available on a temporary basis (ideal for college students and working parents.) Interested candidates should contact Ameristaff in Eden at 336-623-6252 or Debbie’s staffing in Martinsville at 276-632-0000.