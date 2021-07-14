Eden Business Briefs

Weil-McLain is recruiting first shift positions (6:30 a.m.—5 p.m.) Monday through Thursday. They need assemblers and material handlers. Additional positions can be found by visiting www.weil-mclain.com. Interested candidates should apply through this website.

Signode-Eden

Signode-Eden is recruiting for the following entry level positions:

Sub-Assembly Operator

This person will work in a rotating team environment to produce frame sub-assemblies. Candidates must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.

Recycle Material Handler

This person will manually move material in dump bins for wash line and utilize a forklift to move boxed materials within the pick and wash line process. Candidate must be able to stand and lift for periods of time. Some noise and environmental exposures are likely.

Flexible schedules available on a temporary basis (ideal for college students and working parents.) Interested candidates should contact Ameristaff in Eden at 336-623-6252 or Debbie’s staffing in Martinsville at 276-632-0000.