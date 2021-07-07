Eden Business Briefs

Red White and Blues this Friday
This is the name of the next Rock the Block party scheduled for July 9 from 5-9 p.m. on Monroe Street in Eden. There will be 30-plus vendors and live music featuring, Piedmont Four. Look for refreshments from Oak City Bubbly, Rotary Beer Garden, and plenty of food and confections truck to boot. If you are interested in setting up as a retail or food vendor, send an email to uptownedennc@gmail.com with your business name, what you plan to sell, and photos of your product. Booth spaces are 10’ x 10’ and are $25.
Don Powell and Associates now hiring
Don Powell and Associates is seeking an office manager. The candidate should know Microsoft Office and QuickBooks and how to administrate an office. Compensation is $18-$24 per hour, depending on qualifications. To apply, call: Don Powell at 336-637-8055 or email donpowell@powellandassociatesinc.com.
Weil-McLain now hiring
Weil-McLain is recruiting first shift positions (6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Thursday. They need assemblers and material handlers. Additional open positions can be found by visiting www.weil-mclain.com Interested candidates should apply through the website.
Simply MK Café now open
Simply MK Café opened on June 7 in Uptown Eden.
Their Monday-Saturday hours are 10 a.m.—7 p.m. at 708 Washington Street. The menu features sandwiches, salads and hot dogs. And you have the choice of ordering from the menu or building your own sandwich. Call 336-635-9140 for more information.
UNC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Eden
Is an injury or chronic joint pain slowing you down? The specialists at UNC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Eden are ready to determine the most effective, least invasive treatments to help you get moving comfortably again. From highly specialized microsurgery to a variety of nonsurgical therapies, Dr. Steven Case and orthopedic nurse practitioner Terra Beek collaborate to deliver individualized patient-centered care. They also have access to state-of-the-art imaging and all the resources of a nationally-renowned medical system. Contact them at 336-627-7500.
Micro Support Systems
Dell, HP, Lenovo, Notebook and Desktop support is available at Micro Support Systems, located at 202 Suite E, N. Van Buren Road in Eden. They are now offering help with Apple Ipad and Iphone products, as well as Android-based products. MSS specializes in sales and service, computer repair, consulting, networking and more. Call 336-623-2677 or visit www.microsupportsystems.com