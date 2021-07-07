Eden Business Briefs

Red White and Blues this Friday

This is the name of the next Rock the Block party scheduled for July 9 from 5-9 p.m. on Monroe Street in Eden. There will be 30-plus vendors and live music featuring, Piedmont Four. Look for refreshments from Oak City Bubbly, Rotary Beer Garden, and plenty of food and confections truck to boot. If you are interested in setting up as a retail or food vendor, send an email to uptownedennc@gmail.com with your business name, what you plan to sell, and photos of your product. Booth spaces are 10’ x 10’ and are $25.