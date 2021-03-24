Eden business briefs

The Shiloh Shop’s upcoming event

Located at 213 Mobley Loop in Stoneville, The Shiloh Shop will hold a March 27th event from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Over 60 handmade vendors, boutiques booths, food trucks and live music will be spread across their family farm, creating a safe gathering space for attendees of all ages. You can enjoy a day out of shopping and eating. Admission is $7 or buy a ticket online at www.theshilohshopandco.com/tickets.

H & R Block

You could receive up to $3,500 in refund advance loans with no loan fees and 0% interest. H & R Block is located at 403 W. Kings Highway, Suite F in Eden. Call 336-627-4220 for more information.

Ruby Tuesday restaurant

This long-time Eden restaurant offers daily specials, including their $5.00 burgers each Tuesday. They are located at 706 S. Van Buren Road and open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, 10 a.m. -11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. They offer curbside pick up service as well. Call 336-623-7920 for more information.

Eden Lions Club pine straw sale