Eden business briefs

The Shiloh Shop’s upcoming event
Located at 213 Mobley Loop in Stoneville, The Shiloh Shop will hold a March 27th event from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Over 60 handmade vendors, boutiques booths, food trucks and live music will be spread across their family farm, creating a safe gathering space for attendees of all ages. You can enjoy a day out of shopping and eating. Admission is $7 or buy a ticket online at www.theshilohshopandco.com/tickets.
H & R Block
You could receive up to $3,500 in refund advance loans with no loan fees and 0% interest. H & R Block is located at 403 W. Kings Highway, Suite F in Eden. Call 336-627-4220 for more information.
Ruby Tuesday restaurant
This long-time Eden restaurant offers daily specials, including their $5.00 burgers each Tuesday. They are located at 706 S. Van Buren Road and open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, 10 a.m. -11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. They offer curbside pick up service as well. Call 336-623-7920 for more information.
Eden Lions Club pine straw sale
This annual sale will take place March 26 -27. Bales are $6 with checks made out to Eden Noon Lions Club. Pine straw can be picked up at Leaksville United Methodist Church, 603 Henry Street in Eden, or patrons can arrange delivery. Contact Chis Law at 336-627-6116, Bill Moore at 336-342-3041 or Bill Smith at 336-623-9673.
Mod Wash now open
Mod Wash is now serving customers at 104 East Harris Street in Eden. Mod Wash’s equipment is eco-friendly. They capture oils and grime from vehicles and properly disposes of the waste. Eden’s first Mod Wash is the seventh in North Carolina and the 16th for the corporation. Mod Wash is always seeking great employees with a passion for serving customers. Stop by their location to learn more about their monthly vehicle washing packages or for information about employment.
Eden Vinyl Fence
Owner Greg Mills offers free estimates and does porches, decks and railings, yard fences, columns, garden and sandbox surroundings, and offers various other products. Call him at 336-520-0610 or email edenvinylfence@gmail.com.
Church Street Station
“Happiness is Homemade” is the slogan of Church Street Station, located at 715 Church Street in Eden. Specials are offered daily and breakfast is served all day. Hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.—8 p.m. and Saturday, 6 a.m—2 p.m. They are closed Sunday. Call 336-612-2397 for takeout.