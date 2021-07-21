Eden Business Briefs

Annual Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest this Saturday
From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday, the popular CAT 5 Band will be performing at 121 N. Fieldcrest Road in Downtown Draper as part of the 8th Annual Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest dance bash. There will be great food and beverages, including a beer garden provided by the Eden Rotary Club. Admission is free, but bring your lawn chairs. Visit the Explore Eden Facebook page for more information.
Reynold’s Brewery opening July 28
Eden has waited for years for its first microbrewery, and it will soon arrive at 354 W. Meadow Road in the former Garden Central facility. Owners Chip and Toni Reynolds have created a beautiful facility that sells craft beer, wine and brick-oven pizza. Their craft beers have catchy regional names and include Caspian White, River Dan Red, River Smith Stout, Draper White House IPA and Ford’s Island Porter. This is a perfect location for delicious beverages and food. You can also book special events, such as birthday, anniversary and Christmas parties, as well as wedding showers and other gatherings. Call 336-627-3575 for more information.
Grown & Gathered Summer Dinner
The second edition of this very popular Eden farm to table event will be held on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Spray Mercantile along the canal at 413 Church Street in Eden. A seasoned chef will prepare a mouth-watering menu based on local ingredients. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple. Come enjoy Eden’s hospitality at its best at its premier farm to fork event sponsored by Eden Tourism & Special Events. Tickets are going fast, so contact Cindy Adams at 336-552-6132 to reserve your place. Seating is limited to 100, so don’t delay!
Special recognition by Eden City Council
At the July 20 Eden City Council meeting, members recognized two Eden professionals for their service to our community:
Dr. John Dabbs: Dr. Dabbs is celebrating his 25th year in practice at Eden Chiropractic in Eden. An Eden native, Dabbs attended Morehead High School and East Carolina University before completing his chiropractic training at Life University in Georgia. He has owned Eden Chiropractic since 2012 and will soon be part of a new venture with Dayspring Family Medicine. Dabbs is a member of many area boards and serves as a physician for Morehead High School student sports. He offers free services to MHS students.
Dr. William McLeod: After practicing for almost three decades at the Women’s Health Centre in Eden, McLeod retired earlier this year. He and his practice partner Nigel Buist helped establish the Student Health Centers, located in the four Rockingham County high schools. Each year, thousands of students are able to receive physical and psychological health care from these centers. The Student Health Centers comprised one of the three organizations that were presented to the National Civic League in June 2011, propelling Eden to its All-America City Award that year. While in Eden, McLeod has delivered more than 4,700 children. He has served as chairman of the Eden Lion’s Club on two occasions. He and his wife Cathy have three boys — Billy, Kyle and Trevor. The McLeods plan to remain in Eden.