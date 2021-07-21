Eden Business Briefs

Special recognition by Eden City Council

Dr. John Dabbs: Dr. Dabbs is celebrating his 25th year in practice at Eden Chiropractic in Eden. An Eden native, Dabbs attended Morehead High School and East Carolina University before completing his chiropractic training at Life University in Georgia. He has owned Eden Chiropractic since 2012 and will soon be part of a new venture with Dayspring Family Medicine. Dabbs is a member of many area boards and serves as a physician for Morehead High School student sports. He offers free services to MHS students.

Dr. William McLeod: After practicing for almost three decades at the Women’s Health Centre in Eden, McLeod retired earlier this year. He and his practice partner Nigel Buist helped establish the Student Health Centers, located in the four Rockingham County high schools. Each year, thousands of students are able to receive physical and psychological health care from these centers. The Student Health Centers comprised one of the three organizations that were presented to the National Civic League in June 2011, propelling Eden to its All-America City Award that year. While in Eden, McLeod has delivered more than 4,700 children. He has served as chairman of the Eden Lion’s Club on two occasions. He and his wife Cathy have three boys — Billy, Kyle and Trevor. The McLeods plan to remain in Eden.