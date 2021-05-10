Eden Business News

Nestle Purina

The Eden Nestle Purina facility has posted three new job openings at: www.nestlepurina.com They are Maintenance Supervisor, Production Supervisor and Accounting Coordinator and storeroom coordinator. Visit this site to apply.

H & B Hardware: Shop Local

Eden now has an ACE Hardware store at H & B Hardware, located at 137 Cox Street in the former Builder’s Mart building. They have a full range of hardware and household items for your shopping convenience. You can shop in town instead of leaving Eden for your household needs. Their ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 21 at 1 p.m. Please support this independent small business. Call 336-623-3194 for more information.

Perkins Professional Day Care Inc.

On May 18 at 6 p.m., the Eden City Council will honor Elretha Perkins for her 40-plus years of success operating Perkins Professional Day Care, Inc. Generations of children have been in the care of Perkins and her staff and all are invited to attend the tribute to Perkins during the regular city council meeting at Eden City Hall.

Simply MK Café is Opening Soon