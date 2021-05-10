Eden Business News

Nestle Purina
The Eden Nestle Purina facility has posted three new job openings at: www.nestlepurina.com They are Maintenance Supervisor, Production Supervisor and Accounting Coordinator and storeroom coordinator. Visit this site to apply.
H & B Hardware: Shop Local
Eden now has an ACE Hardware store at H & B Hardware, located at 137 Cox Street in the former Builder’s Mart building. They have a full range of hardware and household items for your shopping convenience. You can shop in town instead of leaving Eden for your household needs. Their ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 21 at 1 p.m. Please support this independent small business. Call 336-623-3194 for more information.
Perkins Professional Day Care Inc.
On May 18 at 6 p.m., the Eden City Council will honor Elretha Perkins for her 40-plus years of success operating Perkins Professional Day Care, Inc. Generations of children have been in the care of Perkins and her staff and all are invited to attend the tribute to Perkins during the regular city council meeting at Eden City Hall.
Simply MK Café is Opening Soon
Simply MK Café will open June 1 at 708 Washington Street in Uptown Eden. They offer sandwiches, salads and hot dogs. Menu choices include the Two River Grilled Cheese, Panther, Leaksville Fried Bologna and The Uptown, or you can build your own sandwich. Call 336-635-9140 for more information.
Gildan Yarns
This Eden company is hiring spinning operators, card operators, can haulers, technicians and other positions at their 335 Summit Road facility. They offer a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, short- and long- term disability, and company paid life insurance for you and eligible dependents. They also provide a company-matched 401K plan, paid holidays and vacation time. Positions are full-time, 12-hour night shift with pay from $11 per hour. Applicants can apply in person at 335 Summit Road.