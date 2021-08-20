Eden Chamber Executive Director Resigns After Chamber Board Discovers Financial Irregularities In Its Accounts

EDEN — Executive Director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Barton has resigned after the chamber board discovered financial irregularities in its accounts, according to a news release from the chamber's board chairman on Thursday.

Chairman T. Edwards said in a news release that the irregularities had been discovered by the chamber's board of directors after it resuming regular post-pandemic board meetings.

"Both internal board and law enforcement investigations are currently underway,'' Edwards said in the release. "In order to insure the integrity of those investigations, no additional comments can be made at this time.''

Barton could not be reached for comment.