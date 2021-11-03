Eden Chili Cook-off stirs up funds for Camp Carefree

EDEN – The fall weather provided a perfect setting Saturday for UpTown Eden’s first ever Chili Cook-off, an event to benefit Camp Carefree in Stokesdale.

With music by The Fracture Hippies rocking the crowd, 21 amateur and professional chefs served up a variety of piping hot chilis during the competition.

The festive crowd featured children and some competitors in Halloween costumes.

“It was very interesting,” said Carla Hairston of Eden. “I thought it was very, very nice having that walking from table to table,” she said of the sampling trail along the street.

Hairston admitted she doesn’t like extra spicy food, so she always asks the chef if it is super hot.

“I really enjoyed it,’’ she said. “It was something different to do in Uptown Eden.”

“There were a few that were really hot,” said Tami Bercaw of Eden said of the spice quotient. She had just sampled a concoction dubbed “Sweet Revenge #3” cooked up by Donnie O’Bryant and thought: “It was perfect. He was good. The winner was No. 3 in my book.”

“I will be back every year for sure,” Bercaw said. “The music was wonderful ...’’