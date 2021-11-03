Eden Chili Cook-off stirs up funds for Camp Carefree

EDEN – The fall weather provided a perfect setting Saturday for UpTown Eden’s first ever Chili Cook-off, an event to benefit Camp Carefree in Stokesdale.
With music by The Fracture Hippies rocking the crowd, 21 amateur and professional chefs served up a variety of piping hot chilis during the competition.
The festive crowd featured children and some competitors in Halloween costumes.
“It was very interesting,” said Carla Hairston of Eden. “I thought it was very, very nice having that walking from table to table,” she said of the sampling trail along the street.
Hairston admitted she doesn’t like extra spicy food, so she always asks the chef if it is super hot.
“I really enjoyed it,’’ she said. “It was something different to do in Uptown Eden.”
“There were a few that were really hot,” said Tami Bercaw of Eden said of the spice quotient. She had just sampled a concoction dubbed “Sweet Revenge #3” cooked up by Donnie O’Bryant and thought: “It was perfect. He was good. The winner was No. 3 in my book.”
“I will be back every year for sure,” Bercaw said. “The music was wonderful ...’’
The People’s Choice winner was a con carne presented by the Preppy Pirate Outfitters in Eden and cooked by Jarrett NyKamp. Mayor Neville Hall won the hottest chili category, ladling out a mixture called “The Front Porch.’’ Donna Hopkins of That Little Pork Shop in Eden won for the mildest batch.
“I really want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting everything we did,” said Janis Wade, owner of Sophisticated Rubbish in Eden, who organized the event for the Uptown Merchants Association.
Camp Carefree, a non-profit located in Stokesdale and in operation since 1986, provides free one-week camping experiences for kids with chronic illnesses. The program is unique in that it also offers camps for well siblings of ill children and for children with a sick parent.
With accommodations for 120 campers, the campground is staffed with counselors and medical personnel who are able to provide recreational and craft activities like traditional camps, while offering the security of medical safety with volunteers from UNC Hospitals, Moses H. Cone Health System, Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and other area facilities. Such staffers administer medications and monitor kids with the most challenging ailments, such as hemophilia, cancer, spina bifida and neurological disorders, for example.
To learn more about Camp Carefree or to make a donation, visit www.campcarefree.org or directors@campcarefree.org or call: 336.427.0966