EDEN CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES PROCESS TO FILL VACANCY IN WARD 6 COUNCIL SEAT

EDEN — The City of Eden will begin the process of filling the Ward 6 City Council position held by Council Member Phillip Hunnicutt by accepting applications.

According to Section 3.2 Terms; Qualifications; Vacancies, Subsection © of the Eden City Charter, any vacancy in the office of Mayor or city council is filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of city council for the remainder of the unexpired term. The Ward 6 term will expire on Dec. 19 and the Ward 6 City Council seat will be formally voted on Jan. 17, 2023.

Qualified residents who live within Ward 6 and are interested in being considered for appointment to the city council are encouraged to fill out an application online at www.edennc.us or pick one up in the Eden City Clerk’s office at Eden City Hall located at 308 E. Stadium Drive. Applications should be submitted to Deanna Hunt, Eden City Clerk (dhunt@edennc.us) by 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 19.