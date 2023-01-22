 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eden council taps former police chief for Ward 6 seat

  • 0

EDEN — The Eden City Council this week appointed former Eden Police Chief Greg Light to the vacant Ward 6 council seat.

Light took office Tuesday night during the regular January council meeting. Rockingham County District Court Judge Stan Allen administered the oath of office.

Light, a native of Eden, joined the Eden Police Department in 1992 as a reserve officer. He worked as a patrol officer and investigator before being promoted to deputy chief in 2013.

He next attended and graduated from the 254th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. Light retired as police chief in May 2020.

Light now works as the Administrator of Operations and Athletic Director for Community Baptist Schools. He is married to Wendy Bullins Light and they have two children: Hannah and Adam.

People are also reading…

“I will always do my best in making decisions for the citizens and staff,’’ Light told the council and audience after he took his oath.

Mayor Neville Hall said he is looking forward to Light’s leadership.

“We appreciate Greg’s willingness to serve. He brings a wealth of municipal knowledge to the council as a long-time city employee.”

Light

Light

 Courtesy City of Eden

 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News Briefs

Dad put 1-year-old in bath so hot it caused ‘serious burns,’ North Carolina cops say

For field researchers of color, nature has its dangers — but not like you'd expect

For field researchers of color, nature has its dangers — but not like you'd expect

Murry Burgess wanted to find housing in Snow Camp, near where she studies how songbirds nestlings respond to artificial light. But when Burgess and her adviser approached the owner of a mobile home site near where Burgess studies, they were met coldly. Burgess is Black, and her adviser is white. “She wouldn’t look at me,” Burgess said of the park’s owner. “She wouldn’t answer my questions, she ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert