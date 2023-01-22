Eden council taps former police chief for Ward 6 seat

EDEN — The Eden City Council this week appointed former Eden Police Chief Greg Light to the vacant Ward 6 council seat.

Light took office Tuesday night during the regular January council meeting. Rockingham County District Court Judge Stan Allen administered the oath of office.

Light, a native of Eden, joined the Eden Police Department in 1992 as a reserve officer. He worked as a patrol officer and investigator before being promoted to deputy chief in 2013.

He next attended and graduated from the 254th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. Light retired as police chief in May 2020.

Light now works as the Administrator of Operations and Athletic Director for Community Baptist Schools. He is married to Wendy Bullins Light and they have two children: Hannah and Adam.

“I will always do my best in making decisions for the citizens and staff,’’ Light told the council and audience after he took his oath.

Mayor Neville Hall said he is looking forward to Light’s leadership.

“We appreciate Greg’s willingness to serve. He brings a wealth of municipal knowledge to the council as a long-time city employee.”