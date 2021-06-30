Eden Drive-In gets creative to survive the pandemic

Like many businesses in our community, the Eden Drive-In had to reinvent itself and practice a little creativity and ingenuity to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-in usually opens the beginning of March but had to wait until the end of April/first of May last year to open its gates, and it had to do so a little differently than in previous years.
“We had to change how we did everything,” said Tim Robertson, who owns the Eden-Drive In, as well as a drive-in in Albemarle, with his wife Nicole and mother Judy Robertson.
Because of the lack of new movies being released during the past year, Eden Drive-In opted to show some favorite older movies and had to change the way customers parked and bought concessions to comply with social distancing guidelines.
In addition, the drive-in joined with Encore Events to offer pre-recorded big-name concerts on their screens. The concerts were offered exclusively to drive-ins across the country.
Four concerts were offered last year—including one featuring Garth Brooks—and they sold out.
“People loved it,” Robertson said. “We have to roll with the changes.”
Several more live-streamed concerts have already been offered at the Eden Drive-In this year, including ones featuring the country music group Florida Georgia Line and the rock band Bon Jovi. Robertson said Encore Events is also discussing livestreaming concerts played at festivals.
Eden Drive-In also offered four Christian live concerts last year and has offered two so far this year. Christian groups that have performed include TobyMac; Casting Crowns; Zach Williams & Big Daddy Weave; Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael W. Smith and Mac Powell; and Colton Dixon, Jordan Feliz and Skillet. The concerts were also projected on the big screen while the live concert was occurring.
“We had a great turnout,” Robertson said. “They all sold out except the last one with Skillet, but I think that is because live concerts are starting to open up around the country.”
Off-duty officers are on hand during the concerts for security, and Robertson said he and his staff have worked hard to abide by noise ordinances.
The Robertsons didn’t stop with movies and concerts, though. They also opened up the drive-in for several local dance recitals. Students performed the recital at another location, where it was filmed, and then the recital was shown at the drive-in so that families and friends could watch.
In addition, Morehead High School held its graduation there last year. Social distancing guidelines were put in place and students were able to walk across the stage while the ceremony was projected on the screen. The graduation culminated with fireworks.
Eden Drive-In also used the time to add a second, smaller screen last year. Widely popular movies, like Avengers:Endgame, can be played for a few weeks on the big screen and then moved to the smaller screen.
“This allows us to rotate and get bigger movies in,” Robertson said.
Robertson is excited to see business picking up as more movies are released and said while he hopes to be able to feature an occasional live concert moving forward, how often he offers them will depend on demand.
“We knew this wouldn’t be forever,” Robertson said of some of the offerings during the pandemic. “The community has been amazing in their support of us.”
The Robertsons bought the drive-in and completed extensive renovations a little more than 20 years ago after the facility had sat empty the previous 20 years.
“We’re in it because we are passionate about it, and we try to keep a great family environment, something that’s a little easier to do since we are not a chain and are family owned and operated.”
Tim Robertson was 16 when his parents bought the drive-in with the dream of rekindling a community’s love of an old relic.
“My dad, Dave Robertson, was always the visionary,” Robertson said. “He fell in love with the drive-in business, so he jumped at the chance to open another one in Albemarle around 2002-2003.”
Over the years, the Robertsons have conducted other upgrades in Eden, including adding a playground and going digital.
“The picture is perfect now, and we don’t have to worry about the film breaking,” Robertson said with a laugh. “Going digital made the movie experience better.”
Some upgrades were also made to the concessions area during the pandemic, and while cash must still be used to buy tickets to the movies, credit cards are now accepted at the concession stand.
“The Lord has blessed us so much,” Robertson said. “A lot of theaters shut down completely during the pandemic, so we are truly blessed to be in the position we are in.”
He believes the Eden Drive-In’s location has also been a factor in its success.
“We’re close to everything, and we pull from across North Carolina and Virginia,” he said.
Robertson said his biggest hope is for business and life to get back to normal.
“I honestly think drive-in theaters are making a good comeback,” he said. “When you go to the drive-in, it’s a full-fledged event, and I think people love that.”
