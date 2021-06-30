Eden Drive-In gets creative to survive the pandemic

Eden Drive-In also offered four Christian live concerts last year and has offered two so far this year. Christian groups that have performed include TobyMac; Casting Crowns; Zach Williams & Big Daddy Weave; Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael W. Smith and Mac Powell; and Colton Dixon, Jordan Feliz and Skillet. The concerts were also projected on the big screen while the live concert was occurring.

“We had a great turnout,” Robertson said. “They all sold out except the last one with Skillet, but I think that is because live concerts are starting to open up around the country.”

Off-duty officers are on hand during the concerts for security, and Robertson said he and his staff have worked hard to abide by noise ordinances.

The Robertsons didn’t stop with movies and concerts, though. They also opened up the drive-in for several local dance recitals. Students performed the recital at another location, where it was filmed, and then the recital was shown at the drive-in so that families and friends could watch.

In addition, Morehead High School held its graduation there last year. Social distancing guidelines were put in place and students were able to walk across the stage while the ceremony was projected on the screen. The graduation culminated with fireworks.