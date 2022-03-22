Eden Early Head Start Center Opens

EDEN — A bevy of cheerful youngsters joined in classrooms Monday at the new Eden Early Head Start Center, a comprehensive and affordable educational and family facility designed to fill a crucial gap in Rockingham County by serving children ages 0 to 3.

Located in a section of the former historic Rhode Island Mill at 540 Riverside Drive and managed and operated by Guilford Child Development — the state's largest Head Start/Early Head Start program, the center will provide multifaceted learning experiences under the leadership of Director Odette Webster.

“This sparkling center is a significant stepping stone toward ensuring that all children have access to affordable, high quality care in the earliest stages of their development,” said GCD's CEO Maria Layne-Stevens.

Getting the center up and running was a collaborative effort with various Rockingham County agencies.

“The opportunity to serve the young children of Rockingham County couldn’t have happened without the enthusiastic support of our community partners including the Rockingham County Partnership for Children and Rockingham County Schools,” Layne-Stevens said during a grand opening of the facility on March 18, where numerous dignitaries gathered.

In addition to the new center, the Early Head Start program will serve 116 children in the county. That involves a partnership with Above and Beyond Childcare, which will provide services to 16 children in Reidsville and separate home-based services for 60 kids.

Such a home-based program “recognizes parents as their child’s most important teacher by pairing them with qualified teachers for weekly home visits designed to support them and promote early learning,'' Layne-Stevens said. "Early Head Start not only focuses on the child but the entire family, offering wrap-around services to help everyone in the home achieve their vision of success.”

Funded with an expansion grant from the federal Office of Head Start, Eden Early Head Start will serve the rural county's widely dispersed population and changing demographics and provide access to services for underserved households.

“That’s why high-quality care is so important for young children, but it doesn’t end there,” Layne-Stevens said, explaining, “Quality early childhood education is a critical springboard to children’s success in school and life. In the first few years of life, a young child forms 1 million neural connections every second. The educational experiences a child has during the first 2,000 days — from birth to kindergarten — will determine how their brains are wired for the rest of their life.”

Founded in 1967, GCD offers quality comprehensive programs for young children and families in the Triad in collaboration with numerous community partners.

For more information about Head Start in Rockingham County and how to register your child, call: 336-548-4780 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.