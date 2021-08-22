Eden Economic Development Director Dougherty to retire Aug. 31

EDEN — City of Eden Economic Development Director Mike Dougherty, who shepherded major industrial recruitment and expansion projects for the city, will retire from his 19-year post on Aug. 31, city officials announced Thursday.
Dougherty was hired in 2002 as the City’s first Business Development Director and assumed the Economic Development Director position in 2008. During that time, he brought a host of large industries to Lucky City and fostered expansions of existing plants.
Corporations included: Gildan Activewear, Loparex, Carolina Freightways, Millis Transfer, Gildan Yarns, Nestle Purina, Night Owl National Stoneworks, Acrow Bridges and the return of Fleetmaster Express.
Dougherty was co-leader of the successful 2018 campaign for the county’s quarter-cent sales tax campaign that will helped fund a workforce development center for Rockingham Community College planned for 2023.
He has secured more than $6.6 million in infrastructure improvement and natural resource grants, including the first ever federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) received by the City of Eden — a $2 million grant for the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill water line.
In 2011, Dougherty assisted the Aging, Transit and Transportation Service (ADTS) in starting the SKAT bus system, Eden’s first public transportation network in 40 years.
Also that year, Dougherty joined former Eden City Councilmen Wayne Tuggle and Jim Burnette to initiate the Goodwill Industries Community Resource Center located in Kingsway Plaza. During its operation from 2011-2018, the agency served 12,164 people and placed 2,048 people in jobs. The agency’s economic impact was estimated at $28,977,366.
In 2003, Eden became a NC Main Street program member and has won six state awards for rehabilitation projects and special events since.
Most notably, the Central Hotel was renovated during Dougherty’s time with the help of Eden Main Street Manager Randy Hunt “A record $2.8 million in downtown investment occurred from July of 2020 to July of 2021. Hunt has been a major reason for this success,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty’s further commercial recruitment successes have included Tractor Supply, Dollar General (2) Ruby Tuesday restaurant, Dollar Tree, Hibbett Sports, Sally’s Beauty Supply, Bojangle’s, Cook Out, Sheetz, Save-A-Lot supermarket and Liberty Tax Service. A new Asian restaurant will open in the fall, due in part to Dougherty’s efforts.
Dougherty’s partner in economic development, Rockingham County Economic Development Director Leigh Cockram said: “I am saddened to see Mike retire. He is a trusted partner and has been an integral part of our economic development team and our success over the past two and a half years. I will especially miss his leadership, responsiveness, and passion to grow the City of Eden.”
Eden Mayor Neville Hall said: “I would first like to congratulate Mike on his retirement. He has been an outstanding member of the city’s staff for almost 20 years. Mike has worked countless hours, often behind the scenes, to make Eden a better place to live, work, and play. His talents as a grant writer, business recruiter and point of contact for industry, have paid huge dividends for our community during his career. The City of Eden is grateful to Mike for all of his accomplishments. We will miss him at the city.’’
Dougherty said he owes a lot to Eden leaders and his co-workers. “It has been a pleasure working for the City of Eden for almost twenty years. I am especially grateful for Cindy Adams and Randy Hunt, who with me, comprised the Eden Economic Development Department during the final years of my employment in Eden. They and city staff members have always been willing to assist our efforts. My thanks go to Mayor Hall and the current and former city council members who have supported this position. I wish them and this community the very best in the future.”