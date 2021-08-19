Eden Economic Development Director Dougherty to retire Aug. 31

Eden Mayor Neville Hall said: “I would first like to congratulate Mike on his retirement. He has been an outstanding member of the city’s staff for almost 20 years. Mike has worked countless hours, often behind the scenes, to make Eden a better place to live, work, and play. His talents as a grant writer, business recruiter and point of contact for industry, have paid huge dividends for our community during his career. The City of Eden is grateful to Mike for all of his accomplishments. We will miss him at the city.''

Dougherty said he owes a lot to Eden leaders and his co-workers. “It has been a pleasure working for the City of Eden for almost twenty years. I am especially grateful for Cindy Adams and Randy Hunt, who with me, comprised the Eden Economic Development Department during the final years of my employment in Eden. They and city staff members have always been willing to assist our efforts. My thanks go to Mayor Hall and the current and former city council members who have supported this position. I wish them and this community the very best in the future.”