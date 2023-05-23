GREENSBORO — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosted an annual meeting in late April where volunteer Tyffany Fugitt of Eden received the national Appreciation Award.

The Appreciation Award recognizes a registered Girl Scout adult who has delivered outstanding service to at least one geographic area or program delivery audience.

Fugitt has served as a Girl Scout volunteer in the Rockingham/Caswell area for two years. As the Service Unit Specialist, Fugitt makes sure that both girls and adults are engaged in the Girl Scout program. Scout leaders said her ability to get girls involved in the planning of events and programs makes her area girl-led and welcoming for other members to join the organization.

“Our volunteers play a critical part in delivering our mission to the girls throughout our council area,” said CEO of GSCP2P, Jennifer Wilcox. “With their dedication and leadership, they are helping us teach girls lifelong skills, building their confidence to try new things and instilling in them a desire to serve others and their communities. And the same can be said of the volunteers- they also grow so much by being a part of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.”

To learn more about GSCP2P, you can visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. Questions about volunteering or Girl Scouting in your local area can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.