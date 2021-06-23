Eden Library announces summer programs for kids and adults

Bingo for Books

Don't miss out on Bingo for Books at the Eden Library. Play for a chance to win a gift basket or a $25 gift card. The next Bingo for Books Program will take place Monday July 19, at 6 pm.

Take Home Programs at the Library

Literary Quotes Crossword: Pick up a Literary Quote Crossword Puzzle at the Eden Library circulation desk. Turn in your crossword puzzle completed to the best of your ability (No Googling) and get a free large print puzzle book. You will also be entered into a drawing for a New York Times Large Print Crossword Puzzle Book. Turn in your puzzles by June 25th.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge: Pick up your Summer Reading Bingo game card at the Eden Library starting and start reading. Completed Bingo cards are due back by August 31. Prizes will be awarded to everyone who returns their bingo cards. A drawing will be held on Sept. 1 and the winner will receive a special grand prize.

Penny Spinner Craft: Pick up a penny spinner craft kit at the Eden Library circulation desk. The kits are free and we will be giving them out while supplies last.