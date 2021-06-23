Eden Library announces summer programs for kids and adults

Eden public library announces summer special events and "Summer Reading 2021: Tales with Tails."
Pick up a reading log and weekly program packets filled with activities/crafts at the Eden Library. Watch an instructional demo video of each packet on the Rockingham County Public Library YouTube Channel. Also, watch corresponding videos each week on Access Kids. Access Kids is accessible through the Digital Resources Link of the Youth Services section of the library's website at www.rcpl.org. Turn in reading logs by July 31st and receive a completion prize.
Summer Reading Packet Themes for June:
Week 1: June 14-19 (Farm Animals)
Week 2: June 21-26 (Aviary/Birds)
Week 3: June 28-July 3 (Zoo)
Needlecraft Social
Join at the Eden Library every Monday from 1-3 p.m. for our a fun time of knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Share your knowledge with others, browse books to learn new techniques, and/ or just have a fun time socializing while you work on your project. Everyone is welcome. If you have questions, call the Eden Library at 336-623-3168 and ask to speak to Rachel Fetzer.
Mahjong
Mahjong will be played again at the Eden Library every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Mahjong tables and tiles will be provided.
Bingo for Books
Don't miss out on Bingo for Books at the Eden Library. Play for a chance to win a gift basket or a $25 gift card. The next Bingo for Books Program will take place Monday July 19, at 6 pm.
Take Home Programs at the Library
Literary Quotes Crossword: Pick up a Literary Quote Crossword Puzzle at the Eden Library circulation desk. Turn in your crossword puzzle completed to the best of your ability (No Googling) and get a free large print puzzle book. You will also be entered into a drawing for a New York Times Large Print Crossword Puzzle Book. Turn in your puzzles by June 25th.
Adult Summer Reading Challenge: Pick up your Summer Reading Bingo game card at the Eden Library starting and start reading. Completed Bingo cards are due back by August 31. Prizes will be awarded to everyone who returns their bingo cards. A drawing will be held on Sept. 1 and the winner will receive a special grand prize.
Penny Spinner Craft: Pick up a penny spinner craft kit at the Eden Library circulation desk. The kits are free and we will be giving them out while supplies last.
4th of July Magnet Craft: Pick up a 4th of July Magnet Craft kit at the Eden Library circulation desk this month. The kits are free and available while supplies last.
Upcoming Friends of the Eden Library Events
Friends of the Library Bag Sale Book Sale: Book Sale tables will be set up for the entire month of June or until we run out of books at 598 S. Pierce Street in Eden. Fill up and purchase a bag of books for just $5. Bags will be provided by the library.
Renew Your Friends of the Library Membership: Fill out and print a Friends Membership Application and mail it or drop it off at the Eden Library along with your membership dues for the April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022 year. Patrons may also pick up an application at the Eden Library circulation desk.
Board members sought
The library is also looking for new members for its Friends of the Library Board. If interested in volunteering, call 336-623-3168 and ask to speak to Rebecca.