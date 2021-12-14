Eden man arrested after shooting into mom's house, leading police chase

WENTWORTH — Deputies arrested an Eden man early Monday morning after he fired a shotgun into his mother's home and led authorities in a car chase.
Frank Otis Burroughs III, 34, allegedly fired into the home at 133 Wimbish Road, which he shared with his mother, at around 1: 29 a.m., after the two had a dispute, a spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. No one was injured, authorities said in the release.
After shooting, Burroughs fled the scene in his blue and green Jeep Cherokee, the release said. Deputies intercepted and attempted to stop Burroughs on Price Road, but Burroughs eluded them. Eden Police deployed Stop Sticks, sharp implements used to puncture tires, in the vehicle's path and caused his tires to deflate. Authorities continued to follow Burroughs on Price Road near the intersection of Shady Grove Road where they arrested the known felon.
Burroughs had a number of outstanding arrest warrants, which included two counts of identity theft and six counts of possession of stolen goods and failure to appear/comply. His new charges include: felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving with no registration, displaying fictitious tags on a vehicle, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $381,000 secured bond.
