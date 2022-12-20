Eden man arrested for alleged cocaine, marijuana trafficking

EDEN — After an in-depth investigation, Eden Police Department investigators on Monday arrested a local man for allegedly trafficking cocaine.

Armed with outstanding warrants for his arrest, EPD officers stopped Demetrius Deshawn Hairston of 417 Cedar Street in traffic and took him into custody at around 2 p.m. near the intersections of Washington and Elm street.

The charges included: manufacture/sell/deliver/possess cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the sell/deliver of cocaine.

After arresting Hairston, EPD investigators used a search warrant to discover narcotics within Hairston’s residence.

Officers seized 46 grams of cocaine, 972 grams of marijuana and $3,430 during the search.

As a result, Hairston faces additional charges, including: two felony counts of manufacture/sell/deliver/possess cocaine within 1,000 feet of an elementary school; one felony count of trafficking in cocaine; two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for sell of cocaine; one felony count of manufacture/sell/deliver/possess marijuana within 1,000 feet of an elementary school; one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; one felony count for possession of marijuana; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hairston is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a secured $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 6, 2023.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning Hairston contact Narcotics Det. Lance Hash or Sgt. David Stepps at 336-623-9755 (24hrs.) or 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. To provide anonymous tips, call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.