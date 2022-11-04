Eden man arrested for building pipe bomb and other weapons of mass destruction

EDEN — An Eden man who sent threatening letters to authorities and constructed his own pipe bomb and other explosive devices, was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a secured $10 million bond at the Rockingham County Detention Facility, according to the Eden Police Department.

Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, of 221 Short Morgan Street in Eden, was arrested by Eden police at around 4 p.m. at his home and charged with one count of manufacturing/possessing a weapon of mass destruction (specifically an explosive.) At the time of his arrest, Maddison was carrying a flare gun, shotgun shells and multiple knives, police said.

Maddison's front yard is blanketed with political signs and banners touting right wing political philosophy — nearly enough messages to obscure his house.

Officers with the N.C. SBI arrived in Eden Thursday with a search warrant for Maddison's home and found several explosive devices, Eden police said.

As a safety precaution, authorities have closed the Boulevard between Manley Street and Primitive Street until they complete their investigation. For now, the area is secure, police said.

“I am proud and thankful for the officers and detectives we have at the Eden Police Department, as well as, the working relationships with our state and federal partners and Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey,'' EPD Chief Clint Simpson said. "I wholeheartedly believe great investigative work and team work with our law enforcement partners and community members assisted in averting a crisis in our community. ”

Complaints about Maddison and his behavior began in the fall when Maddison refused to quell high volume that violated a city ordinance, police said. He had been expected to appear in court regarding the complaint on Nov. 3.

Then on Oct. 19, a concerned citizen reported to police that Maddison had been asking questions about fertilizers and their chemical makeup at a local hardware store. His questions focused on the nitrogen content of various fertilizers and raised suspicion since nitrogen is a key component of some explosive devices.

Police also learned that Maddison maintained a list of grievances and had told people he would not be going to court.

He further delivered "concerning" letters to the EPD's Simpson and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, authorities said.

The letters prompted authorities to consider Maddison's “intentions, mindset and abilities” and found he had purchased bomb building components, authorities said.

No information was made public about any specific target Maddison may have had.

Maddison's appearance date in Rockingham County District Court was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.