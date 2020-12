EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy G. Bledsoe on Dec. 17 arrested Bradley Lane Sheppard, 38, on charges of violation of a court-issued protective order and violation of the conditions of pre-trial release.

Sheppard, of 11601 N.C. Hwy. 87 South in Eden, is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a Domestic Hold, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.