Eden man arrested for sex crimes against a minor

EDEN — A 29-year-old local man was arrested by deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday and charged with sex crimes against a minor.

The arrest of Michael Thomas Hipkins, Jr. of 143 Meadowood Rd. followed indictments by a Rockingham County grand jury, which charged him with a statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15 and indecent liberties with a child, according to a news release from the RCSO.

The indictments came after an investigation by Det. Sgt. Angie Webster of the RCSO. Privacy laws protect the identities of crime victims who are minors.

Hipkins is being held Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $175,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 10.

