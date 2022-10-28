Eden man arrested on drugs and prostitution charges at Klyce Street Landing

Eden Police Department investigators, in concert with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office, arrested Scottie Thomas Eanes at Klyce Street Landing, a park along the Dan River, on the following charges: one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance; one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance; one felony county of selling/delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park; one felony county of possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution; one misdemeanor count of engaging in prostitution; and one misdemeanor count of maintaining a vehicle for prostitution.