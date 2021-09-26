Eden man charged in June 27 double homicide on Dan River Church Road

EDEN — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has charged Darius Tremayne Brooks in connection with the front porch shooting deaths of two people here on June 27, as well attempted murder in the shooting of a third person.

Brooks, 31, of 209 Cedar St., faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities allege Brooks killed Alexander “Alex” Michael Grubbs, 29, and Jordan Lee Gwynn, 27, on the front porch of their residence, a modest duplex at 160 Dan River Church Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office that classified the crime investigation as ongoing.

Brooks is also blamed for shooting Rebecca Fisher Gwynn, 26, also a resident of the house. Gwynn was listed in critical condition at an area hospital immediately after the shooting. No updates on her condition were immediately available.

Investigators said in June that they believe the group of victims was gathered on the porch around 9:50 p.m. on June 27 when one or more suspects fired shots from the wood line next to the house in a “targeted” crime.