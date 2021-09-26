Eden man charged in June 27 double homicide on Dan River Church Road

EDEN — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has charged Darius Tremayne Brooks in connection with the front porch shooting deaths of two people here on June 27, as well attempted murder in the shooting of a third person.
Brooks, 31, of 209 Cedar St., faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Authorities allege Brooks killed Alexander “Alex” Michael Grubbs, 29, and Jordan Lee Gwynn, 27, on the front porch of their residence, a modest duplex at 160 Dan River Church Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office that classified the crime investigation as ongoing.
Brooks is also blamed for shooting Rebecca Fisher Gwynn, 26, also a resident of the house. Gwynn was listed in critical condition at an area hospital immediately after the shooting. No updates on her condition were immediately available.
Investigators said in June that they believe the group of victims was gathered on the porch around 9:50 p.m. on June 27 when one or more suspects fired shots from the wood line next to the house in a “targeted” crime.
Brooks, who was already being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a number of other charges, remains in the jail on a no-bond hold, the sheriff’s office said in a release Thursday.
Court records show that in August 2011, Brooks appealed his 96-month prison sentence in the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fourth District, in Greensboro. Brooks lost the appeal when the appellate court decided the sentence was appropriate for charges, which included possession of a firearm by a felon, armed robbery and kidnapping.
Other details about Brooks’ criminal history were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the crimes should call 911 and report to local law enforcement immediately or call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.
