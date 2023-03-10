EDEN — An Eden man has been charged with intentionally abusing an infant who was found to have the powerful opiate fentanyl in its system when treated Feb. 22 at UNC Rockingham Health Center here, according to local authorities.

After treating the baby that had been brought in for emergency care, hospital officials alerted Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators to the infant’s health status, a sheriff’s office spokesman said in a news release.

Subsequently, authorities arrested Caleb Jordan Richards, 24, of 1137 Harrison Crossroads Loop in Reidsville and charged him with intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, a felony.

The child, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, is expected to recover.

No information about Richards’ relationship to the infant was immediately available. And it was not clear who brought the infant to the hospital for treatment in February.

Richards is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on April 3.