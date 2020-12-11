Eden Man Charged with Kidnapping, Assault With Deadly Weapon

REIDSVILLE — A local man is charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman who he held at knifepoint for hours and forced to withdraw money from an Eden ATM.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to 150 Hartwell Lane on Sunday where they found a female inside, suffering from serious injuries.

The woman was transported to a Triad area hospital for treatment. Police did not release her name or condition in order to protect the victim's safety, authorities said in the release.

Curtis Edward Hodge, 46, of 230 Bryant Street in Eden had reportedly come to the woman's residence at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night. He allegedly spent some 13 hours holding the woman at knifepoint and forced her to drive to an Eden ATM to retrieve money for him. When they returned to the residence, Hodge allegedly assaulted the woman repeatedly, the pokice release said.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, investigators found Hodge, arrested him and charged him with first degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Court records show that in 1992, Hodge, then 16, was arrested for vandalism in Reidsville

Hodge is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.