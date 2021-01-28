Eden man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape of Eden Greenway jogger

EDEN — An Eden man is charged with the Wednesday kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman jogging along the Eden Greenway.

Joseph Tyrone Redd III, 27, of Eden was arrested after police responded to reports of an assault around 5:20 p.m. at the trail located near 901 River Drive off Meadow Road, police said in a news release.

After searching the perimeter of the Greenway, police found Redd and took him into custody without incident.

The name of the woman he allegedly assaulted and her condition were not available.

The Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office and the Eden Police Department have charged Redd with first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree rape, and assault on a female.

He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 15.

Authoritites ask that anyone with information about the incident call Detective Neil Johnston or Lt. Chuck Gallaher at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 from 8 a.m. - 4p.m. Provide anonymous tips by calling Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683