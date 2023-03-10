EDEN — An Eden man was arrested Wednesday and charged with numerous felonies in connection with brush fires set throughout the county over the past months, drugs and weapons crimes.

Working with the North Carolina Forestry Service and the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office charged Patrick Allen Harris, 51, of 242 Strutton Lane with seven counts of felony malicious use of explosive or incendiary devices, a violation of North Carolina General Statute 14-49(b).

The charges came following a joint investigation by the three agencies into numerous Rockingham County brush fires over the past few months that appeared to have been set intentionally, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The investigation into Harris is ongoing, authorities said.

Officials said Harris is not charged in connection with burning any buildings.

Additionally, Harris was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Harris is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $130,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear Rockingham County District Court on April 11th.