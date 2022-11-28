Eden man faces additional charges of sex offenses against a minor

WENTWORTH — An Eden man who is already jailed on charges of selling illegal drugs and engaging in prostitution, now faces charges he committed sex crimes against a minor, according to a news release from the Eden Police Department.

On Monday, investigators obtained warrants for Scottie Thomas Eanes, 47, that charge him with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense.

Eanes, who has been held in the Rockingham County Jail on a $1.5 million secured bond since Oct. 28, was arrested that day at Klyce Street Landing Park on charges that include: one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance; one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance; one felony county of selling/delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park; one felony county of possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution; one misdemeanor count of engaging in prostitution; and one misdemeanor count of maintaining a vehicle for prostitution.

Facebook images of Eanes and his family show the married Eanes with his children and grandchildren at graduations and other family celebrations.

Eanes is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 7.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact Sgt. David Stepps at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide an anonymous tip may call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

