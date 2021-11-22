Eden man killed in Friday two-car wreck on N.C. 135

STONEVILLE – A 69-year-old Eden resident died around noon Friday after his southbound vehicle was struck by another car at the intersection of Settle Bridge Road and N.C. 135.

William Thomas Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report filed by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Travis Anthony Dennis, 32, of Madison, was identified as the driver of the second vehicle. Although he reportedly sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Dennis was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A report on his condition was unavailable at press time.

The Wake Forest Baptist Health AirCare helicopter was in the Martinsville,Va., area when notified of the accident and was on the scene within minutes, landing at Shiloh Airport.

Edwards was traveling on Settle Bridge Road about 11:52 a.m. Friday, officials said. As he entered N.C. 135 from the stop sign on Settle Bridge Road, his 2013 Toyota was struck on the driver’s side by Dennis’ 2008 BMW.

Troopers closed the highway for nearly two hours while they investigated the scene.

The crash still is under investigation and no charges had been filed at press time.