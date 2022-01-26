Eden man makes wooden flags to honor heroes

EDEN —
Shane Woodall, 49, fondly remembers his grandfather, Buck Woodall, lovingly making things from wood and giving the items to people.
“I always remembered the joy that it brought people when he would give them something that he made,” Woodall, an Eden native, said recently.
Woodall has followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, using his love of woodworking, to enrich the lives of others.
The school resource officer (SRO) at McMichael High School for the past 20 years and a sergeant in the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Woodall makes beautifully-fashioned wooden flags from birch plywood in his spare time in his woodshop at home.
While he does sell the highly popular large 36x19 1/2-inch and smaller 21x9 1/2-inch flags, he also regularly gives the flags, free of charge, to the families and friends of law enforcement, emergency services or military members who die in the line of duty.
When 13 U.S. soldiers were killed in Afghanistan last year, Woodall made 13 individually personalized American flags for the families, reaching out to the funeral homes and fellow officers to get the flags where they needed to go.
“When I make them for someone who has passed, I never ask for the family’s home address,” Woodall said.
For example, in law enforcement, he reaches out to someone in the department and sends the flag to them to give to the family, and he places a card on the back.
“It makes me feel good to know that by making one of these flags for a family, they can remember their loved one by it,” Woodall said.
Woodall started making the flags a couple years ago and is learning to create other items using his table saw, miter saw, router, and CNC X-Carve machine. He still uses the large hammer that belonged to his father, as well as a smaller one his father, who died when was 16, made for him.
In addition to his flags, Woodall has made cutouts for weddings and oval signs for parents with small children.
“I’m always up for the challenge to make other things,” he said. “I started making the flags because I’m in law enforcement, and we are always looking for the opportunity to help people in our job.”
Woodall made his first flag for his best friend, Steve Perkins, who is also a deputy, and then created a Facebook page and shared it.
“That’s when stuff really took off,” Woodall said. “Back in 2020, I remember we were at the beach, and I received about 30 orders while I was gone.”
Woodall makes the flags for anyone who desires to order one. The small flags are $45, and the large ones are $75.
His interest in woodworking began he was 7 or 8 years old.
“My grandfather had a workshop behind his house, and I would always go out there with him when I was there,” Woodall said. “It always fascinated me all the nice things that he made for so many people.”
When he’s not working at McMichael or in his woodshop, Woodall enjoys spending time with his wife of 27 years, Janet, his two daughters Katelyn and Sarah and his two grandchildren, Adley and Bentley.
He also enjoys playing golf and working with the youth at Osborne Baptist Church. In addition, for the past six years, Woodall has served as the local coordinator for the Special Olympics Spring Games, which will be held April 29 at Reidsville High School.
Woodall’s future plans includes retiring this summer.
“But, I will continue to make the flags and other small wood projects that folks want me to,” he said.