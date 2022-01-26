Eden man makes wooden flags to honor heroes

For example, in law enforcement, he reaches out to someone in the department and sends the flag to them to give to the family, and he places a card on the back.

“It makes me feel good to know that by making one of these flags for a family, they can remember their loved one by it,” Woodall said.

Woodall started making the flags a couple years ago and is learning to create other items using his table saw, miter saw, router, and CNC X-Carve machine. He still uses the large hammer that belonged to his father, as well as a smaller one his father, who died when was 16, made for him.

In addition to his flags, Woodall has made cutouts for weddings and oval signs for parents with small children.

“I’m always up for the challenge to make other things,” he said. “I started making the flags because I’m in law enforcement, and we are always looking for the opportunity to help people in our job.”

Woodall made his first flag for his best friend, Steve Perkins, who is also a deputy, and then created a Facebook page and shared it.