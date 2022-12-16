Eden man tries to hire hit man — from jail — to kill witness, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says

WENTWORTH — An Eden man facing charges of sexually abusing a minor, drugs and prostitution, allegedly tried from jail to hire a hit man in November to kill a witness to his crimes.

Scottie Thomas Eanes, 47, who has been in the Rockingham County Detention Facility since Oct. 22, now faces another felony charge of solicitation of murder, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release, explaining that investigators from RCSO worked with Eden Police to gather the information.

With the new charge, the court has increased Eanes' secured bond from $2,250,000 to $3,250,000, the release said.

Eden Police investigators arrested Eanes in October and levied felony charges, including: first-degree statutory sexual offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Eanes was charged Oct. 22 with misdemeanors including soliciting prostitution, engaging in prostitution and maintaining a vehicle for prostitution.

Sheriff's investigators on Nov. 28 learned that Eanes "attempted to solicit the murder of a witness in one of his pending court cases'' while in the county jail, the release said.

Authorities did not disclose the name of Eanes' target.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 5th.