Eden man wanted for catalytic converter thefts

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies are searching for Larry Kenneth Carter of 607 Flynn Street in Eden in connection to numerous thefts of catalytic converters across Rockingham County.

Authorities have arrest warrants for Carter on file and ask that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts contact the Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or leave a tip with Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Catalytic converters control exhaust emission from vehicles to reduce toxic gases and pollutants released by automobiles from their internal combustion engines. They are typically worth between $220 and $375 each.