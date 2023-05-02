EDEN — Authorities are searching for a local man who fled the scene of a domestic disturbance here Thursday evening, said a spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Alan Sholz drove away before deputies arrived at 411 Vintage Road at about 7:45 p.m. that night after receiving notice of a dispute.

Scholz was armed with a handgun of unknown make and model during the incident and left the scene in a dark blue newer model Ford, a sheriff’s spokesman said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office has obtained warrants against Scholz with charges that include: felony first degree kidnapping and felony domestic violence protective order violation.

Scholz lives at 2850 Green Hill Drive in Martinsville, Va., the sheriff’s spokesman said. The victim’s name has been withheld in the interest of her safety, authorities said.

Scholz should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office cautioned.

Law enforcement asks that anyone who sees Scholz or knows his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 and report their location immediately. Alternately, witnesses may call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.