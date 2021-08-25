Eden Matriarch Jean Harrington sees park dedicated in her honor

One of the longest-running business owners on Washington Street, Quickel referred to Harrington as “The Supporter of Main Street.”

In dedicating the sign, Hall described what Harrington’s long-time dedication to the community means to the city.

“We appreciate everything you have done for the city,” Hall said. Then the mayor drew laughter, noting, "The only thing you don’t want to do is get on (her) wrong side.”

“I love this town and I love so many of you,” Harrington said. “Everything I’ve done has been a labor of love,” Harrington said, adding that her late husband Tommy “elected to come back here because we loved the atmosphere of the small town.”

Harrington paused, pointed south, then said: “We are here because of the (Dan) river down there, and that was the reason for the bateau traffic.”

Bateaux were the long shallow boats, built and used in the 19th century along the Dan to build trade connections between Leaksville and the region. The transportation workhorses of the time, bateaux were loaded with thousands of pounds of tobacco, furniture, nails and other goods for commerce along the busy riverway during the 1800s.