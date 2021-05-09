Eden ModWash Celebrates Grand Opening

EDEN — The Eden ModWash car wash celebrated its Grand Opening May 4 with company officials, staff and members of the Eden Chamber of Commerce as Eden Mayor Ne ville Hall cut a celebratory ribbon.
Company officials announced that a percentage of the car wash profits for the month of May will go to Morehead High School as a part of the operation’s commitment to supporting local institutions in the towns where it operates.
Mod Wash offers unlimited washes for a monthly fee at its 104 E. Harris Street location.
In mid-2020, Chattanooga-based Hudson Inc. a local real estate, development and investment firm, launched ModWash, which plans to become one of the region’s largest carwash operators in just three years.
ModWash aims to open 100 locations by the end of 2023, according to CEO Karen Hutton. She said the company hopes to open 30 sites by 2021, in addition to a dozen sites opened during 2020.
“It will be state-of-the-art equipment, the most modern out there,” Hutton said.
“We wanted to create a company that was focused on customers and giving back to the communities and developing people,” Hans Weger, a Georgia business consultant and minority partner in the business said. “We’ll make the car shine, help the community shine and help people shine.”
And while the company has large plans in the near future, Weger said, “The goal isn’t to be the biggest — it’s to be the best.”
