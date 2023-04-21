EDEN — An Eden woman and her mother have been charged with felony child abuse in connection with the critical injury of a 10-month old girl, a spokesman with the Eden Police Department said in a news release.

The alleged abuse was reported to police on April 18 by EMS workers who found the child unconscious at her 203 South Fieldcrest Road home. The child was briefly treated at UNC Rockingham Health Care, then transferred to Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem for further testing, observation and assessment.

The little girl remains in "critical but stable" condition and was still being treated on Friday, according to local police.

After an exhaustive inquiry, EPD detectives charged the child's mother, Athena Ashley Lynn Peet, 32, of Eden, with one count of child abuse resulting in serious physical injury.

The child's grandmother, Linda Michelle Peet, 55, of Eden, faces the same charge.

Athena Peet is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on May 4.

Linda Peet is being held at the jail on a $5,000 secured bond and also is scheduled to appear in the court on May 4.

Meanwhile, police ask that anyone with information about the case, contact Lt. Andrew Kenyi or Det. Aubrie Stoneman at 336-623-9755, 24 hours a day, or at 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m. -4 p.m.

To provide an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.