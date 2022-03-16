Eden native a part of Academy Award-nominated movie West Side Story

EDEN - From the time he was a young boy, Ben Cook, 24, has loved dancing and acting, perfecting his technique as a student of the Metropolitan School of the Arts.

At 16, he landed a role in the Broadway play “Newsies the Musical,” and he has not looked back, dancing and acting his way into other Broadway musicals, TV shows and films.

Now, he can add Academy Award nominee to his impressive resume. Cook’s amazing talents and impressive work ethic most recently landed him a role in Steven Spielberg’s cinematic re-telling of “West Side Story.” The film earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

“I am completely biased, but I think this is one of his (Steven Spielberg’s) best works,” Cook said. “He’s at the top of his game.”

After five to six auditions and call-backs among thousands auditioning, Cook was cast as Mouthpiece, one of the core gang members in the script.

Cook said the process of creating the movie was “absolutely magical.”

“The people were the best part,” he said. “We had a big ensemble cast, and everyone was so stoked to create this work of art.”

Spielberg’s enthusiasm for the project was also palpable.

“He was so excited to be there,” Cook said. “Steven took us all under his wings, and we felt like family.”

While navigating the traffic and bustle of New York City and shooting dance scenes in the streets in the hottest part of the summer was challenging, Cook said it was well worth it.

“These were obstacles we were more than happy to take on, considering what we were creating,” he said. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that has the opportunity to change our lives for the better.”

An Eden native, Cook’s father, photographer Glenn Cook, once served as the editor of The Reidsville Review newspaper. Glenn Cook and his wife Jill moved their family to northern Virginia when Ben was 4 or 5. Growing up, Ben watched with interest and awe as his older sister, Kate, and his twin sister, Emma, took dance classes. By age 9, he started taking dance classes, too, and fell in love with ballet, tap and jazz. He also fondly recalls getting his first video camera as a child and “never putting it down.”

“My dad and his dad were big movie buffs, and I fell in love with movie-making at a young age,” he said.

Cook loved making short action films and fondly recalls pestering his sisters to be a part of them.

“Growing up in smaller, rural areas, my parents wanted to give us as many opportunities as possible, and they were always extremely supportive of whatever we wanted to pursue,” Cook said. “I had a lot of energy, and they helped me funnel it, and they were always very honest with me.”

From age 11 to 14, his parents lived with him in New York after he accepted a role in the Broadway show “Billy Elliot.”

After graduating from Lake Braddock Secondary School in Virginia in 2016, Cook permanently moved to New York and began auditioning for roles. His twin Emma, a dancer, also lives in New York.

He accepted a role in the Broadway show “Tuck Everlasting,” acted in a few TV shows, including an episode of “Law and Order,” and played the character Aaron Fisher in the film “Paterno.” He went on to play Tyler Kimble in the Broadway musical “Mean Girls,” and then he heard about auditions for “West Side Story.”

“I had always wanted to be a part of that show,” Cook said.

While filming, he had the opportunity to meet celebrities, such as Bruce Springsteen, Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper, and he admits he was a bit star struck.

“They would just come by to listen in the sound studio, watch on set and just hang out with Steven,” Cook said with a chuckle. “It was insane.”

Cook was working on a TV show for HBO when he heard “West Side Story” had been nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“My phone started blowing up with texts,” he said. “Obviously, I was so proud, but part of me wasn’t surprised because I think it’s that good.”

While he has not made definite celebratory plans, Cook said he will definitely have an Oscars watch party.

Shortly after filming of “West Side Story” ended, Cook landed the role of Riff in the Broadway revival of “West Side Story.”

He has been doing a little soul searching to ascertain how “West Side Story” empowered and inspired him.

“Even the best experiences are temporary,” he said. “I’ve always had a big passion for TV and filmmaking, and I want to be a part of important stories.”

Cook said that he might even like to direct at some point.

The actor has come a long way from his days as a youngster in Eden and Virginia wrangling his sisters into acting in his self-directed, action films.

Tune in at 8 p.m. March 27 on ABC for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony to see whether the talent, hard work and creativity of all who brought “West Side Story” to the silver screen garners a coveted Oscar.

But Oscar or no Oscar, Cook is still in awe that he was able to be a part of this movie.

“Hands down, this will be one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “It’s crazy to experience this so young.”