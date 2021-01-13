Eden native found writing novels came naturally

EDEN - Although April Hopkins Shelton had never considered writing a novel, three years ago she published her first one.
It came to her, she said, in an unusual way.
“I dreamt a scene,” Shelton said. Although she didn’t understand what the dream was about, Shelton said she had the book title, and story lines and all the main characters.
“I could see the three characters and hear what they were saying," the 54-year-old Eden native said. “When I woke up, I just knew there was a story there.”
When she called a relative to tell her she was thinking about writing a book based on the dream, she encouraged her to write the book.
But Shelton didn’t really need that encouragement since she couldn’t rest until she started putting together the first draft of “Surrogate.” After two months of intense concentration, Shelton’s first novel came off the press in April 2017.
Facebook fans said the author had “left them hanging” and encouraged her to give them more. After the second book was published, they requested a third one.
“I have a good fan base here in Reidsville and Eden,” she said.
Having been bitten by the “writing bug,” along with fans' encouragement, Shelton continued writing and by the end of 2017, had published four more books. Two of those, “For Keeps” and “Sentinel” are part of the series that evolved from “Surrogate.”
The first three books are based in Washington state. Shelton researched the area on Tripadvisor and used places as sites in her books. The fourth book is “The Pharmacy,” a horror novel in which she used herself and her co-workers at Walmart Pharmacy in Eden as the basis of her characters.
“I told them if they kept messing with me I was going to put them in a book and kill them,” Shelton said, with a laugh. They thought she was joking until she sent them the first chapter and “they loved it.”
“Well, I didn't kill them, but something does,” Shelton said. “It is a funny and quite spooky book, which I believe readers will thoroughly enjoy."
Fans have asked her for another pharmacy–related novel, and Shelton is planning a sequel to “Slim to None.”
“I left it to where I can do a sequel on that,” she said.
Just before Thanksgiving, Shelton received the first copy of “Slim to None.”
However, her writing “bug” was interrupted briefly after Shelton was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In August of 2019, Shelton thought she had a kidney stone and went to Annie Penn Hospital where an imaging scan revealed an ovarian cyst the size of an orange. A week later, Shelton underwent surgery to remove the malignant cyst.
A month later, she began a six-round session of chemo and was declared cancer free in February. However, in October, blood tests showed the cancer had returned. Shelton now is back on chemo and has been told she will be on it the rest of her life.
She goes for the treatments once a month and said she feels tired and nauseous for a couple of days but after that “I am fine.” Shelton now is on disability.
Her latest book, “Slim to None,” based on a fictional town in North Carolina, was started before Shelton’s cancer diagnosis.
After the cancer diagnosis forced her to retire, Shelton once again sat down at her computer and, in about four months sent “Slim to None” to the publisher, Kindle Direct Publishing, a division of Amazon. She describes the novel as a “big girl romance” written from the perspectives of both main characters.
All her books are “print on demand” so when a customer orders a book, it is printed and sent to the buyer.
However, she ordered 100 copies of “Surrogate” to give and/or sell to friends and family. She also needed them for book signings at local libraries, at Riverfest in Eden, and other functions that drew crowds.
Shelton was invited to give a presentation at Author Night at Reidsville Library. Her first three books are available at the Eden, Reidsville and Madison libraries.
Daughter of the late Ernest and Margie “Polly” Cooke, Shelton attended Morehead High School and studied communications online at Kaplan University, making the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA.
As a child of about 12, Shelton discovered writing. English was her best subject in school and “writing came naturally,” she said, noting she has authored a lot of poetry. She worked at Hanes Brands for 10 years and Walmart Pharmacy in Eden for 10 years. Shelton was employed at Sturm Ruger for two years until she went on disability in February.
The mother of two sons, Brandon Holley, 32, who lives in Wilmington, and Jeremiah Stone, 30, who lives in Danville, Shelton is grandmother to Destiny Hankins, 10, a fifth-grader at Central Elementary School.
Even now, as she is battling cancer once again, she says her faith is stronger than ever.
“I know that my faith is extremely strong and I know God can do what the doctors say can’t be done,” Shelton said.