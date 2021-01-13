Eden native found writing novels came naturally

The first three books are based in Washington state. Shelton researched the area on Tripadvisor and used places as sites in her books. The fourth book is “The Pharmacy,” a horror novel in which she used herself and her co-workers at Walmart Pharmacy in Eden as the basis of her characters.

“I told them if they kept messing with me I was going to put them in a book and kill them,” Shelton said, with a laugh. They thought she was joking until she sent them the first chapter and “they loved it.”

“Well, I didn't kill them, but something does,” Shelton said. “It is a funny and quite spooky book, which I believe readers will thoroughly enjoy."

Fans have asked her for another pharmacy–related novel, and Shelton is planning a sequel to “Slim to None.”

“I left it to where I can do a sequel on that,” she said.

Just before Thanksgiving, Shelton received the first copy of “Slim to None.”

However, her writing “bug” was interrupted briefly after Shelton was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In August of 2019, Shelton thought she had a kidney stone and went to Annie Penn Hospital where an imaging scan revealed an ovarian cyst the size of an orange. A week later, Shelton underwent surgery to remove the malignant cyst.